Sponsor spotlight: Move managers and moving companies – here’s the difference

Moving is hard, plain and simple. Being one of the most overwhelming tasks in life, wouldn’t it be nice to have a professional manage it all? Sure, you can hire a great moving company to pack up all of your belongings and transport them to your new place. On the other hand, all of the other components of moving are left on your shoulders. A move manager is the professional to count on when you cannot do it all.

Move managers will assess your needs and provide you with a tailored plan to get you through your move successfully, start to finish. They will literally manage your move, whereas a professional mover specializes in packing and transporting your items.

Move managers can start by helping you search for a new home, screening it for potential risk factors, and finding the local amenities you will frequent. They can also help you with space planning at your new place, giving you piece of mind and ease as you settle in.

Before your move, they can help you start making big to small decisions about what will stay and go with you to your new home. They will organize and pack your items in a way that meets your needs. When you get to your new place, you should have what you need right away!

Move managers are typically not movers. Some may have their own moving company. Most will help you find the right moving company to get your move done. They will supply boxes and packing supplies, pack your items, and oversee the movers. Depending on the plan you have made, they will help you unpack at your new place and get settled in. Ask about Ginny’s Girls “Final Touch” stage of our move management services, where we go above and beyond to get you feeling at home!

Move managers provide a personalized touch to your move that nobody else does! Ginny’s Girls Estate Services is proud to be the only full-service estate liquidation and move management company in the Puget Sound Area. We are active NASMM (National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers) members, and we take pride in making a difference in peoples lives.

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

Ginnysestates.com

206-979-9030