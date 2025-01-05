Sponsor spotlight: Navigating Elder Law and Caring for Aging Loved Ones topic of Jan. 15 panel

Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, from 6-7 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Community Room A, for a panel hosted by Salish Elder Law and Soundview Financial Group.

Nicole Betts of Salish Elder Law will present “Navigating Elder Law: Essential Considerations for Seniors and Their Families,” and Soundview Financial Group will discuss “Caring for Aging Loved Ones: What to Consider.”

This session is ideal for anyone looking to support aging parents or preparing for their own future needs.

Seating is limited. RSVP by calling Salish Elder Law at 425-492-7212 or 425-640-8632.