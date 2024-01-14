Sponsor spotlight: New fiber arts exhibit weaves a tapestry of creativity at Lynnwood Event Center

The Lynnwood Event Center is proud to unveil its latest art exhibit, “Uncommon Threads: A Fiber Arts Experience,” debuting on Jan. 25. This captivating exhibit will showcase the innovative and diverse works of six exceptionally talented fiber artists, each pushing the boundaries of traditional artistry.

Fiber art, the imaginative crafting of art using natural or synthetic materials, takes center stage as artists Bella Yongok Kim, Carla Stehr, Flóra Carlile-Kovács, Judy Björling, Gabriela Nirino and Julie Sevilla Drake present their unique creations. The exhibit features an array of artistic expressions, including recycled plastic, fabric, yarn, felted wool and silk, quilts and dyed cheesecloth. Notably, Julie Sevilla Drake and Gabriela Nirino have both exhibited their works internationally, gaining recognition on a global scale. Judy Björling’s art has found homes among collectors both here and abroad. Award-winning artists Kim and Nirino bring their exceptional talents to the exhibit, with Kim debuting her latest creation, “We Want To Dance.”

Adding a touch of international flair, three of the artists hail from different corners of the globe —Nirino from Argentina, Kim from Korea, and Carlile-Kovács from Hungary. Carla Stehr, a retired marine biologist, has seamlessly translated her love for microscopic patterns into stunning works of art.

Mary Adams, art curator for the Lynnwood Event Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming exhibit, stating, “This exhibit is a true celebration of art, sustainability, and pure imagination. I’m very excited to show these unique pieces to the community!”

The Uncommon Threads exhibit is free and will be open to the public from Jan. 25 to June 14 during the Lynnwood Event Center’s regular business hours, as well as some weekends when the venue is open for events. Some of the artwork featured in the exhibit will be available for purchase, providing art enthusiasts with an opportunity to bring a piece of this unique collection into their homes.

Additionally, The District and the Lynnwood Event Center will host a “Meet the Artists” reception on Tuesday, April 9 from 6-8 p.m. Guests are invited to meet and mingle with the artists, gaining insight into their creative processes. The reception will be complemented by a selection of wine, desserts and live music. More details about this spring’s Meet the Artists event will be posted soon at www.lynnwoodeventcenter.com/art.