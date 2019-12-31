Sponsor spotlight: Next free legal clinic for seniors Jan. 8

The Edmonds Senior Center and Sanders Law Group offer a free legal clinic for seniors every month.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an Elder Law Attorney. The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. Space is limited. Please call ahead to the Edmonds Senior Center for reservations: 425-774-5555.

Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. The location is the office of Sanders Law Group, 152 3rd Ave. S., Suite 101, Edmonds.