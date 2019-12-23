Sponsor spotlight: North Seattle French School open house Jan. 15

Visit a bilingual classroom at North Seattle French School’s open house on Jan. 15 — and see the students and faculty in action.

What: Open house hosted by North Seattle French School, a French immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school in Shoreline

Date: Wednesday, January 15

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Shoreline Center, Wing F, 18560 1st Ave. N.E., Shoreline WA 98155

Details: North Seattle French School invites you to an open house and tour of the school while class is in session. Come learn about the curriculum and the benefits of immersion and bilingual education, and see faculty and students in action. Families will also have the opportunity to meet current parents and teachers and talk about about the NSFS experience with those who have firsthand experience.

French language experience is not needed for students entering preschool or kindergarten. North Seattle French School is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year.

North Seattle French School (NSFS), an independent preschool and elementary school, moved to the Shoreline Center in July of 2019. NSFS offers excellent academics, an engaged community of families, and a school-wide focus on social and emotional learning, all in a bilingual environment. They believe that learning another language helps children grow into capable, independent thinkers who will contribute as global citizens of the future.

Learn more at northseattlefrenchschool.com.

To RSVP, please email office@northseattlefrenchschool.com.

Contact: Gilles Faure, Interim Head of School, 206 -365-1034 or office@northseattlefrenchschool.com

— Sponsored by North Seattle French School