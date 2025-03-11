Sponsor spotlight: NorthLight Custom Builders honored for remodeling projects

NorthLight Custom Builders in Mukilteo received awards from NARI (The National Association of the Remodeling Industry) for two separate projects. The first award is the NARI 2025 Region 6 Northwest Regional Contractor of the Year (RotY) winner in the Residential Kitchen $150,000-$200,000 category and the second is the RotY Region 6 Northwest Detached Structure category.

NorthLight Custom Builders is proud to announce that we have received two awards from NARI (The National Association of the Remodeling Industry) national remodeling competition in separate categories for our recently completed projects! It is a true honor to be recognized among the esteemed list of home remodeling contractors who won awards this year, especially given the fierce competition we faced.

First award: NARI RotY Region 6 Northwest Residential Kitchen $150,000-$200,000.

This kitchen underwent a complete transformation from floor to ceiling. The removal of structural walls made the biggest difference by opening this space up and allowing for a more functional floor plan. Our clients have been dreaming about this transformation for nearly 10 years, and it is safe to say it has been life-changing! This is a very proud moment for me as an owner and member of NorthLight Custom Builders’ team!” Tony Collins (owner).

Second award: NARI RotY Region 6 Northwest Detached Structure.

This studio project is truly one of a kind and is as unique as the art created in it. This structure was built for an artist who uses beeswax as his primary painting medium. The structure itself required critical planning and expert craftsmanship to provide the artist with the perfect environment to both create and display his artwork. Everything from lighting to temperature to ventilation went into consideration during the concept and development phases.

Each year, NARI presents awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. The Remodeler of the Year Awards are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. With hundreds of entries submitted nationwide, each project is judged with meticulous standards and criteria. “NARI RotY winners represent the best of the best in the remodeling industry,” says Tracy Wright, CAE, CNAP, NARI Co-CEO.

About Northlight Custom Builders

NorthLight Custom Builders is a premier home remodeling, design-build general contractor. Our core focus is remodeling whole homes, kitchens, bathrooms, additions, and accessory structures. Our team of skilled craftsmen and trusted professionals follow proven and reliable processes, ensuring seamless communication and exceptional results for our clients. We want your concept to evolve into a home space you love. As we collaborate to build the space you desire, every detail — big and small — will be brought to your attention.

