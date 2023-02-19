Sponsor spotlight: Northlight Custom Builders wins regional remodeling award

Northlight Custom Builders was named a National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) 2023 Region 6 Northwest Regional Contractor of the Year (CotY) winner in the Residential Detached Structure category.

Northlight Custom Builders transformed a dated 1960s pool house into a stunning new outdoor living space; complete with a fully equipped open-air kitchen, dining and lounging space, large firepit and hot tub. The project also features an attached modern workshop space for the homeowners. Northlight Custom Builders submitted the full details of a design to build outdoor living space conversion and build project in Lake Forest Park that was completed in 2021. They collaborated with H2D Architecture + Design and Cleary O’Farrell Photography.

“Our team worked hard on the project itself as it was an old, unused, indoor pool area that needed to be converted into something more usable for the homeowners,” said owner Tony Collins. “The completed project was an amazing transformation of a once unusable space. Seeing it finished, I knew we just had to submit that project into the national NARI CotY competition. We worked hard as a team on the submission, pulling all our resources together. I am so very proud of our teams for all the hard work they put into both the project and the competition submission. This is a very proud moment for me as an owner and member of Northlight Custom Builders’ team!”

Each year, NARI presents CotY Awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. The CotY Awards are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. NARI received nearly 455 entries from across the United States representing over $134 million in remodeling projects.

“This year’s submissions were outstanding, making the job of our esteemed judges very difficult,” said Tracy Wright, senior director, member engagement and governance at NARI. The judging panel, representing industry experts, selected winners based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, and degree of difficulty.

The CotY Awards celebrate members who are committed to design, best practices, integrity, high standards, and professionalism. NARI will honor all Regional Winners and announce the National Winners March 10, 2023. Visit nari.org for more information.

Northlight Custom Builders is a full-service design, build and remodel company located in Mukilteo that serves King and Snohomish counties. Northlight’s services include: kitchen and bathroom remodels, home additions and conversions, whole home remodel, outdoor living spaces, and ADU conversions and additions. Owner Tony Collins has been in the construction industry for over 26 years in the north Puget Sound area. His mission for the company is to ensure integrity and provide our clients with exceptional, personalized service throughout the quoting and building processes.

Northlight is one of the few home builders in the state of Washington that holds the Certified Builder accreditation from the Business Industry Association of Washington (BIAW). A Certified Builder is proven, accountable and vetted by one of the largest home building associations in the country. Visit the Northlight website to learn more about Northlight’s accreditations and why each of them is important to you, as a homeowner, looking into a building addition or remodel.

Contact them here for a free consultation to transform your home or call 425-977-9661.