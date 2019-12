As they have for the last few years, Ombu Salon + Spa will be collecting tampons and pads for the girls and women who need them. The supplies will be donated to the Edmonds Chapter of Days for Girls International, which distributes them to girls in the Edmonds School District and local women who could not otherwise afford them.

Bring feminine hygiene supplies to Ombu Salon + Spa through Dec. 31

Ombu Salon + Spa

121 3rd Ave. N.,

Edmonds

425-778-6322