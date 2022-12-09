Sponsor spotlight: One-of-a-kind gifts

At times it is difficult to find that special holiday gift. With so many options and crowded stores, how can you share something that is unique? You can always try a different approach, one that saves you from mall shopping or online ordering deadlines. Estate sales offer a great opportunity to give items that can offer history and rarity as well as filling special interests. Find a gift that gives you joy to share with somebody you love.

If you search upcoming estate sales in our area you will find vintage Pyrex – a sure hit with mid-century-minded households. Fiesta ware is frequently a crowd pleaser, as well as LeCreuset or Henckels knives.

Art is another area where you can discover original, signed & numbered pieces at a fraction of the price you might pay at a gallery. A variety of collectables are frequently available: Lenox, Belleek, Hummel, Lladro and more. Many fantastic options are available at our Issaquah sale this weekend. Use the following link for info: www.estatesales.net/WA/Issaquah/98029/3483357 .

Vintage toys are another huge hit! Gaming systems from Atari or Nintendo are unique discoveries. Character items from Disney, Marvel, Mobley & Hot Wheels (to name a few) are fantastic finds. The Star Wars items at our upcoming Arlington sale will make someone smile.

Ginny’s Girls works tirelessly with our clients and in turn is able to offer an array of unique items to our customers. Join us for a sale soon, maybe you will find that special treasure!

— By Meriann Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

