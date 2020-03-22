Sponsor spotlight: Online shopping now open at Ombu Salon, plus free delivery and Friday pickup

In keeping with official recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Ombu Salon + Spa will be closed until April 1.

While it saddens us that we will not be able to serve you in person, we know that our top priority is the health, safety and general well-being of you, our staff and the community we love. Please rest assured knowing that this is a preventative measure and not the result of exposure. We will keep you all posted as the situation evolves.

We will pause all memberships on April 1 if we are still closed. Any services that you have remaining will be honored.

We look forward to opening our doors very soon so that we can treat you in our organic + style.

In the meantime…

We still want to pamper you! We have ramped up our online store to include all of your favorites that you can’t live without. (A CBD bath to soak away the stress, anyone?)

Delivery is FREE! You may also arrange for curb-side pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays while we are closed. You are welcome to call ahead to ensure that your order is ready when you show up. Purchase online or call in — we can even take payment over the phone to speed up your transaction.

If you have urgent needs, please give us a call or email. We will be monitoring them remotely to serve you as well as we can.

Thank you for supporting us during this challenging time for small businesses!

You can shop online here.