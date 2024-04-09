Sponsor spotlight: ORCA Business Incentive — Empowering small businesses to offer commute benefits

The reasons are varied — rising gas prices, reducing carbon emissions, avoiding the stress of driving — but many people are rethinking how they get to work. As Snohomish County grows, public transit plays a vital role in reducing traffic congestion and helping people find affordable travel options.

“Job satisfaction and a person’s commute go hand-in hand,” says Colton Davis. Davis helps to educate local businesses about the various transit-related benefits that employers can offer their employees through Community Transit.

“Your commute is how you begin and end your workday. If you’re stuck in traffic, stressed about finding a parking spot or feeling anxious at the gas pump, it may push you to look for another job,” he says. “Employer-provided transit benefits can help address many of these concerns.”

For a limited time, Community Transit is offering small businesses an exclusive discount when they provide their employees with ORCA transit passes. This special incentive helps small businesses in Snohomish County improve their employees’ benefits and commuting experiences. Snohomish County businesses with fewer than 100 employees can save up to 50% off first-year costs. This offer is not available for businesses within the city limits of Everett, as Everett is not a part of Community Transit’s service area.

With an employer-provided ORCA card, employees enjoy a wide range of commuting options, from buses and trains to ferries, providing flexibility for convenient commute options. Riders can pay with ORCA for services on all seven of the major regional transit agencies.

“ORCA for Business helps take the guesswork out of providing affordable and reliable transportation options to employees,” says Davis. “And benefits like this are a great way to show current and prospective employees that you value their time, money and work-life balance.”

Moreover, the ORCA for Business program promotes sustainable commuting options. By encouraging public transportation use, businesses not only contribute to reducing carbon emissions but also position themselves as responsible stewards of the environment.

“People want to work for businesses that reflect their values. Supporting sustainable transit resonates well with those who value social responsibility,” says Davis.

Businesses can also benefit from transportation tax deductions by participating in the ORCA for Business program. By providing employees with transit benefits, organizations may be eligible for tax breaks, optimizing their business expenses and enhancing their overall fiscal health.

Interested businesses can learn more at ctgo.org/orca4business or by contacting OrcaBusinessAccounts@commtrans.org.