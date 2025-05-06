Sponsor spotlight: Our 2025 guide to celebrating mom in downtown Edmonds

Downtown Edmonds knows how to honor the special women in our lives — not just on Mother’s Day but year-round. In our community of woman-owned businesses and proudly local shops, Mother’s Day gives us the perfect excuse to spend intentional time celebrating the women who shaped us, supported us, and continue to amaze us every day.

And, as you know, Downtown Edmonds — with its slightly salty and always beautiful seaside vibes — is the perfect backdrop for a memorable Mother’s Day celebration. Use our guide to curate special experiences for the mothers in your life—whether she’s an art enthusiast, coffee connoisseur, fashionista, or deserves a day off.

(Pssst, all moms deserve a day off)

For The Art-Lover

Make a full, art-filled day with your favorite maternal figures! This year, Spring Fest returns to Frances Anderson Center on Saturday, May 10th (Mother’s Day weekend). This Urban Craft Uprising event is the perfect launching point for an art-focused downtown adventure. Chat with local makers about their creative processes; meander up, down, and around Main Street; pause for a leisurely lunch; admire the art-made mountains at Sunlight Gallery; and explore the latest exhibit at Graphite. Complete your artistic tour by popping into our eclectic mix of downtown galleries and artists’ studios—each filled with gorgeous pieces and potential treasures to bring home.

Don’t forget to do a lap around The Paper Feather, where owner Jen Cullin hand-paints each beautiful greeting card (you might want to do this before the big day, just sayin’). You’ll get to say you gave mom something extra special created by a local artist.

For The Coffee Snob

This is the perfect time to take mom on a coffee date. On the corner of Main Street Commons, Stillhouse Coffee serves pastries from The Cottage, Community Bakery, and pulls a delicious shot from its house-roasted beans. Got places to be and people to see? Walk up to their to-go window and take your coffee with you. The Saturday Market is back and buzzing right down the block! For those of you walking toward the water, stop into Waterfront Coffee Company, check out their new eagle mural above the building, and take your coffee on a stroll.

We’re a coffee city, so there are a small handful of other shops that would love to see you, too. Find them all here and plan your route accordingly.

For The Fashionista

Is your mom’s love language a little retail therapy? Downtown Edmonds has you covered with boutiques where she’ll discover that perfect ‘fit that’s totally her. Treat her to European-inspired pieces at NC Concept Store right on Main Street—their curated collection might just become her new obsession.

If she’s counting down to an upcoming getaway, swing by Saetia, where she’ll get properly fitted for whatever adventure awaits her. Check out our full list of boutiques here, and lace up your tenes for some serious shopping cardio!

P.S. Her outfits aren’t complete without a little razzle dazzle. Our Downtown jewelers offer everything from delicate pearls to sparkling diamonds and everything in between. Browse the shop list here and find that special piece that’ll make her smile every time she wears it.

For The Vintage-Collector

Driftwood Modern houses a fabulous selection of drool-worthy mid-century art and decor. Camp Vintage just celebrated its second birthday on 4th and is always beautifully bursting with conversation pieces you and mom will love to discuss.

You two more into records? Pop by Musicology Co on 5th to sift through new and vintage vinyl. Compare your favorite artists, giggle at their musician-driven cards, and spin a few LPs before you make your final decisions.

For The Green Thumb

Bring her to Kids Plant on May 10th, a beloved 20-year tradition led by Edmonds in Bloom volunteers that helps young gardeners create living bouquets in colorful pails for that special person in their lives. Join us for this memory-making family activity at the Farmers Market (suggested $10 donation for supplies) and watch little faces light up as they dig in and design the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

While you’ve got some good momentum from Kids Plant, plant your gardens together over Mother’s Day weekend. Check out Ace Hardware for seeds, starters, equipment, and post-planting beverages (and don’t forget to read our gardening article if you haven’t already).

Want to add some flavor for your resident pollinators? Stop at Bench & Board while you’re out. Owner Jill has a selection of sweet flora for you and yours, plus lots of giftables and an artist’s gallery in the back of the store.

Then, go all out for mom at FIELD. With thoughtful options that run the whole gifting gamut—from hand-tied bouquets to Parisian-inspired picnic baskets loaded with goodies—this is your Downtown Edmonds one-stop shop for Mother’s Day moments. Check out the options (and pre-purchase them for everyone’s sanity) here.

For The Foodie

Keep an eye on our social media and check in with Downtown restaurants to discover all the special Mother’s Day brunch options available around the blocks. If you’re open to winging it at the cutest new spot in town, head over early to The Crumpet Shop, a Pike Place staple that just opened a second location at Main Street Commons. Mom + crumpets = love.

Some other absolutely delish spots to pull out all the stops for mom?

Calypso

Demitris Woodstone Taverna

Fire & The Feast

Red Twig Bakery Cafe

Ristorante Machiavelli

Rusty Pelican Cafe

Salt & Iron

Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina

Vinbero

For happy hour or dinner, consider Charcoal, Girardi’s, Las Brisas, or SanKai.

For The Traveler

Mom caught a case of wanderlust? Feed her travel dreams — whether she fantasizes about swirling wine under the Tuscan sun, wandering through ancient Greek ruins, or zipping through bustling villages on a moped—with a visit to the locally-beloved Edmonds Bookshop for inspiring travel reads paired with a stop at Rick Steves’ Europe headquarters. This dynamic duo will have her planning her next adventure before Mother’s Day brunch is over!

For The Athlete

Moms make up the majority of clients at many downtown athletic studios, including Barre3, BodyWorks Pilates, and Twist Yoga. Keep your eyes peeled for mom-specific specials, or if you’re a mom prioritizing herself (you go, girl!), take the time to try on a new spot.

And, don’t forget about your post-workout and general body recovery. Body Motion Physical Therapy, Quan Yin Acupuncture, and Slate Salon + Spa are ready to help her prioritize full body wellness.

For The Queen of Cozy

Get her something soft and lush to wrap around her at Soaring Heart. Treasures & Teas will keep her warm from the inside out! HouseWares and KSD Home will make her nest beautiful.

For The Mom Who Has It All

If you really want to spoil your favorite moms, know they will never deny spa and beauty treatments. Bellissimo Beauty Bar, Main St. Nails, one of the many fabulous service providers at Mosaic Salon Group, Ombu Salon + Spa, or Sugarology gift cards are always welcome. For the mommy-and-me types, check out Alley Bell Music for the sweetest classes full of beautiful noise or Glazed & Amazed for quality time with a side of painted pottery.

Show us how you’re honoring your moms and motherly figures! Tag @edmondsdowntown on Instagram and Facebook so we can wish your favorite women the best—on Mother’s Day and every day.

