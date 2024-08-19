Sponsor spotlight: Peoples Bank announces opening of annual Impact Grant applications

Peoples Bank is proud to announce the return of their annual Impact Grant program, which provides $25,000 to a nonprofit organization for use on a specific project, use or identified purpose. Returning this year is an additional grant up to $10,000, which will be awarded to a separate non-profit based on a public vote.

Peoples Bank understands that their tagline of “A Higher Level of Service” extends beyond the banking services they offer. The Impact Grant project delivers on the promise to serve the people and communities in which they live and work in the best way possible.

“Effecting important change within our communities is an integral part of our mission. The Impact Grant project serves to unify our team and neighborhoods behind a common goal. I look forward to meeting with our selection committee each year and discussing the meaningful changes that are being made throughout our footprint,” said Charles LeCocq, chief executive officer and chairman of the board at Peoples Bank.

Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 31. Winners of both grants will be announced in September. The online application and additional details can be found at www.peoplesbank-wa.com/impact-grant along with content highlighting previous years’ winners and a detailed overview of the review process.

Preference will be given to non-profit organizations located in the communities Peoples Bank serves and who impact low to moderate income neighborhoods. The application process is designed to be straightforward and accessible to ensure that non-profits of all sizes can easily apply. Peoples Bank looks forward to receiving proposals that have the potential to drive positive change and improve the quality of life for community members.

About Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank is a locally owned and operated, independent full-service community bank with $2.6 billion in assets. Headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, Peoples Bank has served the community for over 100 years and operates 23 locations throughout Washington. Reflecting its strong financial management practices, dedicated employees, and long-standing customer relationships, Peoples Bank was awarded a superior five-star rating from Bauer Financial, a leading independent bank rating firm. Learn more about Peoples Bank at www.peoplesbank-wa.com. Member FDIC.