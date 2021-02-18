Sponsor spotlight: Pilates for fitness, flexibility, freedom from pain and healthy fascia

Bodyworks Pilates is located in downtown Edmonds and is offering private and duet sessions. Each session is individualized based on a client’s wants, needs, goals and ailments.

In case you’re not familiar with Pilates — initially called “Contrology” — Bodyworks has the scoop. It was created in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates. The Reformer is probably the most famous piece of Pilates equipment; it was designed to help bed-bound WWI patients. At first glance, the equipment might be somewhat off-putting. Fear not, though; it’s likely that with a little coaching, you’ll fall for this beloved functional fitness.

At Bodyworks, your entire workout has a focus on core engagement, optimal breathing, deep stabilizing muscles that support your spine and alignment. All instructors at Bodyworks are STOTT Pilates Certified. STOTT Pilates, together with their team of sports medicine, physical therapy and fitness professionals, is a modern form of Pilates created by Lindsay and Moira Merrithew. The Stott approach seeks to restore the spine’s natural curvatures and rebalance the muscles that cover the joints. Pilates is the epitome of mindful movement. The proven mental benefits include improving memory, training the brain and of course there are the benefits of those good old endorphin kicks and relief from anxiety and depression. The mind-body connection is one of many reasons clients experience benefits in their mental and emotional health, alongside the physical rewards.

Pilates exercises performed on a reformer machine are great for people recovering from an injury or those looking for precise core movements. It is also a great option for low-impact recovery and injury rehabilitation. The frame of the Reformer, called the ‘carriage,’ moves around on wheels connected by a set of springs to one end, which provides resistance as the base is pushed. This allows for controlled concentric shortening and eccentric lengthening muscle work which brings balance back to the body and joints. The versatility of the equipment means it can continue to challenge even the most experienced Pilates gurus.

Reformer improves strength (particularly around the core), flexibility and balance, as well as focus, coordination, posture and body alignment. With breathwork being the latest buzzword in wellbeing, it’s noteworthy that it’s one of the six fundamental Pilates principles, with Pilates himself saying: “Above all, learn to breathe properly.”

At Bodyworks, all instructors are also Fascial Movement Instructors. Fascia is all of our soft and connective tissue — from cartilage, tendons and ligaments to the unhealthiest form of fascia, scar tissue. Fascia weaves throughout our entire bodies and wraps around each muscle and muscle fiber. It’s stronger than steel and healthy fascia is hydrated fascia. Unhealthy fascia is dehydrated fascia. Clients at Bodyworks learn how to hydrate fascia through movement. As people age, fascia tends to lose its elastic springy quality of movement. Dehydrated fascia takes on a haphazard arrangement, restricting mobility and flexibility. Sedentary lifestyles contribute to this process. Lack of mobility can contribute to the formation of unhealthy fascia, which increases stiffness and overall mobility. It is truly “Fascia”nating!

