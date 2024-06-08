Sponsor spotlight: Project showcase — kitchen uncrowded

This family’s crowded house was in dire need of a major upgrade. The parents were aging, changing their priorities. Functionality and lighting topped their list. Their teen children were now cooking meals and baking too! Of course, the whole family desired additional storage, a workstation and a place to serve/store pet food.

The new rectangular room layout enhances the natural flow of pantry supplies within the kitchen. The cocktail and coffee bar integrate right into the dining room’s gathering space. To create the space that both intermingled and opened up the dining, kitchen and storage rooms to each other, structural beams and footings were engineered for the build.

This beam installation was not ordinary. The complexity of the loads from the second floor and the first floor’s adjacent staircase and bathroom were tricky to work around. The beam installation required custom engineered hardware to allow plumbing penetrations into the bathroom. Additionally, the existing covered deck required custom exterior soffits to accommodate 10-inch ducting for the new range hood.

The illusion of spaciousness was created by manipulating the cabinetry design. The area has multiple doorways from the laundry room, into the living room, to the bathroom, and the home office. Every walkway was taken into consideration to minimize bottlenecks and congestion. The doors to the backyard deck were salvaged and designed around. They let light in and provide access to their hens, about a dozen who roam freely out back. During construction, the flock caused some ruckus for our team, even biting the gentlest team member.

Durable materials inspired the floor selection of “indestructible” LVP to handle their active family life and large dog. The biophilia interior design concept inspired the two-tone color cabinetry, bringing nature into this space with complimenting sage green and wood tones.

The prior pantry was insufficient, both in size (cabinet depth) and function. This area was revamped by adding a combination of drawers and floor to ceiling cabinets to contain their food staples and crafting materials. Adjacent to the built-in sage wall cabinetry is a seating area with room for a slide-out bench. Their kids use this space for schoolwork and sewing, while the pet food is stored nearby.

The new kitchen and dining room allows this multi-generational household to cook, work and entertain all together within the same space. Updated function and amenities that feel as though they belong.

