Sponsor spotlight: Raise a stein for a cause — Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest returns Sept. 19-20

Get ready, Edmonds — Rotary Oktoberfest is back! Join us at Civic Park on Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20 for a weekend of music, food, and community celebration. Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, with festivities running until 10 p.m. both nights. Last call in the beer garden is at 9:30 p.m.

This family-friendly festival offers something for everyone: an eclectic mix of live music, food vendors, a festive beer garden, on Friday and the ever-popular Kids Korner and Pet Parade on Saturday. It’s the perfect way to wrap up summer and welcome fall with heart, laughter, and local flavor.

Saturday Highlights: Saturday’s Kids Korner runs from noon to 4 p.m., featuring crafts, games and interactive fun for all ages. At 2 p.m., the Pet Parade invites furry friends to strut their stuff — costumes encouraged but not necessary! Registration opens at noon onsite, and prizes will be awarded across multiple categories.

Beer Garden & Music Lineup: The expanded beer garden will showcase a dozen brews, including special pours from two local breweries, plus wine, cider, and seltzer. Entry is $10 per person (21+ only). Live music fills the park both days, with styles ranging from traditional Oktoberfest tunes to classic rock and local favorites.

Celebration with Purpose: Proceeds from Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest support dozens of nonprofits doing vital work across our community — from youth programs and food banks to scholarships and senior services.

So bring your family, invite your friends and come celebrate the season with Rotary. It’s the last big party before summer says goodbye—and it’s all for a great cause.

Learn more at edmondsrotary.com/oktoberfest.