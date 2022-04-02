Sponsor spotlight: Redesigned backyard space gives family year-round enjoyment outdoors

This homeowner approached our firm to design and build their outdoor living addition, after being referred by their immediate next-door neighbors, past clients of ours. This family of five in Lake Forest Park wanted an outdoor covered structure that would increase their access and enjoyment of the backyard. Another priority was hosting outdoor gatherings with family and friends.

As the pandemic hit and we were amidst construction, the family realized the benefits that this outdoor covered space would give them. With three active children and a large dog, the rainy climate can pose some challenges. The new structure adds covered seating and enhances the look and feel of their entire backyard.

Mirroring their neighbors’ additions, these clients took the concept one step further. They added a full-height, custom-built fireplace into the design. Not only does this incorporate a warm aesthetic feature, it also creates a centerpiece for the structure and seating areas. A wall-mounted TV and speakers at the fireplace enhance the space for these avid sports fans.

To allow the family to enjoy the space year-round and create a climate-controlled environment, the design integrated wall-mounted electric heaters, gas fireplace and remote-controlled screens. The space retains heat, and the skylights add natural lighting throughout the seasons. The chandelier finishes off the ambiance.

Luckily for the construction crew, COVID precautions were easily dealt with as this entire structure was being built outside. Thus, maintaining distance and airflow was not of concern; thankfully, the team was not limited to the restrictions in place for interior remodeling.

The addition built onto the back of the home is adjacent to the family’s kitchen and family room and includes a new patio door. With a focus on biophilic design, material selections and architectural details were selected to complement the existing roofline, and not blocking the upstairs bedroom windows.

Other structure details include:

– The existing concrete slab was enlarged and seamlessly installed to replicate the existing finish.

– The existing drainage system was tied into, and gutters are concealed for aesthetic purposes.

– The ceiling was crafted with 6-inch-wide tongue and groove clear cedar. This is surrounded by exposed framing and posts painted the home’s trim color.

On chillier days and nights, the screens help with climate control, allowing more use of the space through the year. Additionally with screens drawn, the homeowners gain privacy when entertaining family and friends.

