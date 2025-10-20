Sponsor spotlight: Refresh your home with expert painting and cabinet refinishing by Sam Souza Painting LLC

Looking to breathe new life into your home? Whether you’re updating your kitchen cabinets, brightening your interior walls, or transforming your exterior curb appeal, Sam Souza Painting LLC delivers expert craftsmanship with a personal touch — right here in Edmonds and surrounding communities.
Trusted Local Craftsmanship You Can Count On
Owned and operated by Edmonds local Sam Souza, this licensed and insured small business provides high-quality painting services, with a strong focus on cabinet painting and refinishing, interior painting projects, and exterior painting projects. Sam brings years of experience and a craftsman’s eye to every project — treating your space with the same care and respect he’d give his own home.
Services Offered:
- Cabinet Painting & Refinishing
Instantly update your kitchen or bathroom with a flawless, factory-smooth finish.
- Interior & Exterior Painting and Staining
From full-room transformations to exterior facelifts, giving your home the treatment it deserves.
- Woodwork & Trim Refinishing
Restore the beauty of natural wood and decorative trim for a polished, timeless look.
- Popcorn Ceiling Removal
Ditch outdated textures and enjoy clean, modern ceilings.
…and more!
What Makes Us Different?
At Sam Souza Painting LLC, we believe that great results start with great communication. From your first quote to the final brushstroke, you can expect:
- Clear and timely communication
- Reliable scheduling and updates
- Transparent estimates and invoicing
- Quick responses to your questions
- Meticulous attention to detail
We are dedicated to making your experience hassle-free and professional — with stunning results you’ll love.
Serving the Greater Edmonds Area
Proudly working across Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Seattle, Mill Creek, Mukilteo, and more, Sam Souza Painting LLC is your trusted local partner for quality painting and refinishing work that lasts.
We Stand Behind Our Work
Projects come with a craftsmanship warranty and a complimentary round of touch-ups to ensure complete satisfaction. Because Sam’s not just a painter — he’s a perfectionist who stands behind the quality of his work.
Ready to Get Started?
Let Sam Souza Painting LLC bring your vision to life with reliable, high-quality painting and cabinet refinishing. Contact Sam today to schedule your free estimate!
- Call/Text: 206-702-7242
- Email: sam@samsouzapainting.com
- Visit: samsouzapainting.com for more information
Contractor Registration No: SAMSOSP765BD
