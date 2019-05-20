Sponsor spotlight: Register for Soundview School summer camp, apply for 2019-20 school year

Soundview School is now accepting registration for our Summer Camp programs, as well as applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Soundview is an affordable independent school serving preschool through 8th grade students in Lynnwood. Please contact us at 425-778-8572 to discuss your child’s education.

Here at Soundview, we believe that a truly complete education means fostering creativity, environmental and social awareness, and self-expression through the arts, as well as a strong academic foundation.Soundview builds a true partnership that prepares students for high school, college, and life. The best learning environment includes a diversity of learners, cultures, ethnicities, and experiences. We strive to be a school that reflects the diversity of our community.

Summer Camp at Soundview provides hands-on, inquiry-based learning activities for early childhood, elementary, and middle school students. At Summer Camp, your child will have fun and learn from a wide variety of experiences — from outdoor exploration and science experiments, to music, visual arts and more.

Please visit www.soundview.org/summer to register and find more information about our Summer Camp programs, or call us at 425-778-8572. We want our programs to be accessible to all students; some financial aid may be available.

Camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended care available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Our early childhood program provides on-campus activities, daily rest time, and an emphasis on play-based learning. Our elementary and middle school programs offer weekly field trips and integrated, inquiry-driven instruction based on each week’s theme.

With summer just around the corner, it’s also time to think about your child’s education for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Would your child benefit from an ethical, rigorous, and compassionate learning environment? For information about the admissions process, please email Chrissy Sinclair ([email protected]) or call us at 425-778-8572.

We have made a special effort to ensure that a Soundview education is affordable. Limited financial aid is also available. Please visit our website at www.soundview.org to learn more about our school and our programs. We look forward to meeting you and your family.

— Sponsored by Soundview School