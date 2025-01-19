Sponsor spotlight: Ringing in the New Year — Predicting 2025’s top engagement rings

We’re still in the middle of what the industry experts dub proposal season: the months between November and February, when up to 40% of marriage proposals happen! If you’re looking to get engaged in the next month or so, you aren’t alone. And if you still don’t have the ring yet, don’t worry – we have some advice. We caught up with our friends at Cline Jewelers to get the scoop on what they predict to be this year’s most popular engagement rings.

Vintage Diamonds

Vintage engagement rings have been popular for the past several years, thanks to younger brides valuing sentimentality and sustainability. This year, however, Cline Jewelers’ owner Andy Cline expects to see more vintage diamond shapes across the board, including in modern ring settings.

It’s important to understand the difference between diamond shape and diamond cut. Shape is what the diamond looks like from a top-down view (i.e., a pear shape looks like a pear or teardrop). Cut refers to the tiny planes – a.k.a facets – carved within the diamond to maximize its sparkle. Vintage diamonds differ from modern diamonds in shape, cut, or both. Examples include Old Mine cuts, rose cuts and Asscher shapes.

“Vintage diamond shapes are those that led the way for more modern shapes like the princess, emerald or pear cuts, and of course the always-popular brilliant cut round,” says Cline. “These diamonds have a lot of unique charm. They appeal to brides who want a distinct ring–something that’s all their own.”

Lab Grown Diamonds

Lab grown diamonds burst onto the jewelry scene a few years ago, but in 2025, Cline says, they’ll prove that they are here to stay. Though some shoppers remain skeptical, interest in lab grown diamonds has skyrocketed, particularly when it comes to engagement rings.

You can do anything with a lab diamond that you might do with a natural diamond, including create an engagement ring! Love for lab grown engagement rings has only increased over the past year, and it seems that interest will only continue to grow from here. Andy Cline emphasizes that lab grown diamonds have the same look, feel and properties as natural diamonds. “They’re just as beautiful and durable as natural diamonds. The main difference has to do with value. Natural diamonds cost more up front, but are going to hold their value for decades, because they’re a finite resource. It’s the opposite with lab diamonds. They cost less, but with thousands of lab diamonds being produced daily, they aren’t going to hold their value like that.”

Cline adds: “We have plenty of lab grown and natural options in our store. We encourage all our clients to do a little research, look at the pros and cons, and ultimately, decide on what feels best for them. And we’re here to help, no matter what you’re looking for!”

Two-Tone Metals

You may have heard the old adage that you should never mix metals. Well, throw away your outdated fashion rulebook. This year, two-tone rings are a hot ticket item. These rings incorporate two different metals or metal tones, such as yellow gold and white gold, or rose gold and platinum.

Twist bands or crossover bands in two colors are a popular new style. Another, more subtle option: prongs in a white toned color, such as white gold, against yellow or rose gold bands. The white toned prongs blend well with the center diamond, letting your stone steal the show.

“We’ve seen a lot of fine jewelry designers using multiple tones in their fashion pieces, so I’m not surprised to see this trend crossing over into bridal jewelry as well,” Cline says.

Bridal Stacks

Bridal stacks are just like other ring stacks, except they incorporate the two pieces of jewelry you wear every day: your engagement ring and your wedding band! Like any other stacking trend, bridal stacks involve a high degree of customization. You can choose which rings to include in your curated stack, and that doesn’t just include the engagement ring and wedding band.

“I’ve seen people incorporate anniversary bands, ring jackets, and thin metal or gemstone-studded bands into their stacks,” say Andy Cline. Another testament to the bridal stacking trend is the increasing popularity of nesting wedding bands. Also called “contour bands” or, sometimes, “shadow bands,” these wedding bands are meant to fit around the center stone of the engagement ring, hugging it to create a cohesive, nested look.

Custom Engagement Rings

Have you noticed a theme among these engagement ring trends? Andy Cline certainly has. He says that today’s brides seem to be interested, perhaps above all else, in personalization: “Whether it’s a unique diamond cut, a two-tone band, or a one-of-a-kind accent, we’re seeing so many people come in looking for a ring that’s unlike anyone else’s.”

While you can certainly find ready-to-wear rings with all sorts of unique features, custom jewelry design is the ultimate opportunity for personalization. With custom design, you’ll get a chance to work one-on-one with a jewelry designer to create a ring tailored to your exact specifications. Use it to tell your personal story, capture the magic of your relationship or signify the dreams you have for your marriage. You’ll get a chance to incorporate unique materials and design elements that you may not be able to find anywhere else. Ultimately, you’ll walk away with a ring that is entirely your own!

