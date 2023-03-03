Sponsor spotlight: Romeo’s Pizza offers spacious dining for your next gathering

Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen offers a spacious, semi-private dining room that is perfect for hosting business or family gatherings of up to 24 people. Order individually off the menu, or take advantage of Romeo’s convenient offerings of family-size hot pastas, crisp salads and cheesy pizza, and your social gathering will be memorable. Romeo’s also offers special event food delivery to your office or home.

For more information, or to reserve a space, call Romeo’s at 425-771-7955, or drop by the restaurant at 21110 76th Ave. W., Edmonds (across the street from Edmonds-Woodway High School).