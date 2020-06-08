Sponsor spotlight: Rotary Club of Edmonds receives grant to help community organizations impacted by COVID-19

The Rotary Club of Edmonds has received a $1,000 matching-funds grant from Rotary District 5030 to be used for community needs related to the COVID-19 crisis.

The money received from the grant submission, submitted by club member Elise Hegrat, was donated to Washington Kids in Transition and Edmonds Senior Center Helping Hands Fund. Both of these community outreach programs are using the money ($1,000 per program) to aid with housing, medicine and food.

Washington Kids in Transition provides basic needs to homeless children in the Edmonds School District, including food, emergency closets, motel vouchers and transportation vouchers. The organization has been inundated with requests in the past few weeks — the majority of them for emergency food and rental assistance — from family members working in service positions who are losing hours or being laid off.

The Edmonds Senior Center’s Helping Hands Fund helps senior who need groceries on a regular basis but are unable to shop due to COVID-19 concerns. The Helping Hands Fund has over 50 prescreened volunteers who purchase items for participating seniors, and the fund has provided assistance to over 25 individuals in just the last three weeks.