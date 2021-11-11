Sponsor spotlight: Salmon, prawns, fish tacos and more — the choice is yours at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s fish tacos

Craving seafood? Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

In addition to their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, they offer panko breaded prawns and chips or fish and chips, grilled garlic jumbo shrimp, and other delicious offerings. Their fish or jumbo shrimp tacos are served with sweet chile chipotle, slaw, pineapple salsa fresca and fresh cilantro.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.

 

