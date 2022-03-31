Sponsor spotlight: Save the date — Windermere Real Estate/M2 LLC annual shredding event April 16

Save the date for the Windermere Real Estate/M2 LLC annual shredding event, set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 in Lynnwood.

Bring your old or unused electronics for recycling or your unwanted old documents to be shredded. Organizers are also taking donations for the Lynnwood Food Bank; cash or food will be accepted.

Items and donations can be brought to the Alderwood office located at 18811 28th Ave W. St. J, Lynnwood, WA 98026, next to See’s Candies.

For more information or questions, contact Leigh Harvey at 206-730-1319 or lbharvey@windermere.com.