Sponsor spotlight: Savor the flavors. Exclusive dining deals await you in Lynnwood this April!

April is Dining Month in Lynnwood. This April, indulge in exclusive deals at top restaurants with the Dining Month Pass. Through the dining month pass, you can unlock coupons and discounts at popular Lynnwood restaurants. There are more than twenty participating restaurants to choose from including hidden gems and local favorites.

The dining month pass is completely free and easy to use. Sign up and download the pass at ExploreLynnwood.com/DiningMonth. Once signed up, you can visit as many restaurants as you can within the month. Validate your GPS location on your phone through the mobile website and redeem the coupon offered by the restaurant. This is a great way to explore great restaurants in your own backyard while saving money.

Sign up today at ExploreLynnwood.com/DiningMonth and start dining your way through Lynnwood.

Participating Restaurants and Offers

B Thai Cuisine – Free Thai Iced Tea

Baekjeong

Bapmukja – Free Canned Korean Specialty Drink

Blazing Onion Burger – Free Appetizer

Chili Basil

Chilly Basil Ice Cream

Dave & Buster’s – Buy one $34 Powercard, Get One Free; and Buy One Appetizer Get one Free

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse – Best of Brazil Menu for $49 (originally $67.50)

Hanari Sushi & Ramen Wok – Free 6 Piece Deep Fried Sesame Balls

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya – Free Chicken Karaage

LASA Sandwich & Pearls – 10% Off Your Order

Moonsun India Grill

Muto Izakaya

New Gangnam BBQ – 15% off a future meal

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar – Free Appetizer with any seafood boil purchase

Silver Spoon Thai Restaurant & Bar – 10% Off

Sushi Spott – Free Order of Shrimp Shumai

Swish Swish – Free Wagyu Upgrade for two

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Free Appetizer

TK Noodle Cafe – $5 off With Purchase of 2 Entrees

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine – 20% Off

WuJu Korean BBQ

Zeek’s Pizza – Dinner for 2 for $45 or Dinner for 4 for $65

Lynnwood Dining Month is sponsored in part by the Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area (TPA).