Sponsor spotlight: Savor the taste of tropics will Grilled Shrimp Tacos at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Craving a fiesta for your taste buds? The Grilled Shrimp Tacos at Scotty’s Food Truck will transport you to a tropical beach with every bite.

– Succulent grilled shrimp

– Crisp mixed cabbage

– Zesty lime crema

– Smoky chipotle and sweet mango salsa

– Served in two warm tortillas

These tacos are a flavor fiesta in your mouth, combining smoky, sweet and tangy notes for an unforgettable taste experience. Treat your senses to a tropical vacation in taco form.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Five Corners in Edmonds at the Calvary Church from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-March 1 Get ready for some delicious food!

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

