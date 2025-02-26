Sponsor spotlight: Savor the taste of tropics will Grilled Shrimp Tacos at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Craving a fiesta for your taste buds? The Grilled Shrimp Tacos at Scotty’s Food Truck will transport you to a tropical beach with every bite.
– Succulent grilled shrimp
– Crisp mixed cabbage
– Zesty lime crema
– Smoky chipotle and sweet mango salsa
– Served in two warm tortillas
These tacos are a flavor fiesta in your mouth, combining smoky, sweet and tangy notes for an unforgettable taste experience. Treat your senses to a tropical vacation in taco form.
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Five Corners in Edmonds at the Calvary Church from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-March 1 Get ready for some delicious food!
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
