Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck at Five Corners Thursday-Saturday

As the days get warmer, you may be considering a dinner beach picnic or takeout on the deck. Scotty’s Food Truck makes it easy, serving freshly prepared seafood in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week.
Fish and chips are perfect picnic food. Or try the flavorful Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad or jumbo shrimp tacos.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
