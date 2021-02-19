Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck at Five Corners Thursdays-Saturdays

Scotty’s Food Truck now offers its famous fish and chips and other entrees on a weekly basis in the Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

Scotty’s focuses on fresh ingredients and seafood based dishes, but also has options for vegetarians. Chef Scotty’s “new” and permanent location in Edmonds is at Calvary Chapel, in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. His food truck is parked at 8330 212th St. S.W. from 4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Scotty’s NW Catering, also headed by Chef Scotty, encourages inquiries on catering. “Want to have the truck at your event? Give us a call and describe your party,” he says. “We can also do classic catering.”

Vegetarian, gluten-free options available

Accepts credit cards and cash

Location: Five Corners, 8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays