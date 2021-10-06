Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck back at Edmonds’ Five Corners this week

Why cook when Scotty’s Food Truck parks their truck in your neighborhood? Visit this week as they roll up to their usual spot near Five Corners in Edmonds.

We have an insider tip for you this week- Chef Scotty has let us know that he’ll be serving up a yummy northwest treat.

Their special Hand Shucked Clam Strips and Chips will be available this week, along with other popular items like Garlic Jumbo Shrimp served with a Garden Fresh Garlic Caesar Salad.

You might be craving a steaming hot bowl of their wildly popular Clam Chowder, they will have that too!

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.