Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck back in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood this week

Scotty’s Food Truck is offering a special this week: Spicy Thai Shrimp Tacos. Scotty’s will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A reminder, too, that Chef Scotty will be selling gift cards through the holiday season.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.

