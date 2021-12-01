Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck back in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood this week

Scotty’s Food Truck is offering a special this week: Spicy Thai Shrimp Tacos. Scotty’s will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
A reminder, too, that Chef Scotty will be selling gift cards through the holiday season.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
