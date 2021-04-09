Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck back in Edmonds this week, and also in Lynnwood April 14, 28

Food for thought: Due to supply and demand and limited refrigeration on the food truck, from time to time Scotty’s runs out of certain items. Scotty stores and makes all items from scratch and is extremely organized to produce as much food items as possible. The truck does form a line around 6 p.m. but they start serving at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the Edmonds location, Scotty’s Food Truck will be at the Lynnwood Chevron Station on two Wednesdays in April: April 14 and 28. The address is 5127 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The hours in Lynnwood for April 14 will be 4-7 p.m.