Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck back in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday

Posted: March 1, 2023 1 Photo: Scotty's clam chowder

Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday through Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. this week at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

Warm up with a hot bowl of creamy clam chowder or some crispy fish and chips.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.

