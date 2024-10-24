Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck closed due to broken generator — repair recommendations welcome

Chef Scotty said the generator belt snapped last weekend on his food truck and as a result he hasn’t been able to operate. “We are trying to get this repaired pronto but are struggling to find a generator repair shop as the person we use has retired,” Scotty said.
If anyone knows of a generator repair expert or lithium battery alternative solution, contact Scotty at 206-795-1615.
