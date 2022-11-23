Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck closed Thursday; will return to Edmonds Friday-Saturday

Scotty’s Food Truck will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, but will return to Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Friday and Saturday this week. So if you have out-of-town guests or are just looking for a change from leftover turkey, try their Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.