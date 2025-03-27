Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck closed until April 3

Scotty’s Food Truck will be closed until Thursday, April 3.
“Thank you for your continued support,” Chef Scotty says. “We look forward to seeing all of you.”
Scotty’s Food Truck will be closed until Thursday, April 3.
“Thank you for your continued support,” Chef Scotty says. “We look forward to seeing all of you.”
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.