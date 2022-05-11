Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck featuring your favorites in Edmonds this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, serving all your favorites, from the Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, to fish tacos to clam chowder in a bread bowl.

The truck will be parked in the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot, as usual. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615 Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.