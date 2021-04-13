Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck in Lynnwood Wednesday, and Edmonds Thursday-Saturday

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at the Chevron Station on 168th Street Southwest in Lynnwood this Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., and in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Due to supply and demand and limited refrigeration on the food truck, Scotty’s from time to time will run out of certain items. They store and make all items from scratch.

Customers do form a line around 6 p.m. If it’s more convenient to call ahead to place your order, the. number is 206-795-1615.

Locations:

Lynnwood

Chevron Station

5127 168th St. S.W.

4pm-7pm Wednesday, April 13

Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W. Calvary Chapel 5 Corners parking lot

3:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday/Friday/Saturday