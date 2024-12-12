Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Dec. 13-14 this week

Posted: December 11, 2024 14

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, this week but closed Thursday, Dec. 12.

Scotty’s will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. both days.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Open Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.

 

