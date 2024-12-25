Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Dec. 27-28 this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28, this week but closed Thursday, Dec. 26.

Scotty’s will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. both days.

Scotty’s offers thank to all customers and suppliers for their support.

“May your holidays be filled with joy, peace and cherished moments with loved ones. Here’s to a prosperous and bright New Year ahead!” — Scotty and Company

