Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open May 15-17 at Edmonds’ Five Corners

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 15-17, at Edmonds’ Calvary Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W. On the menu, you can find mouthwatering Fried Pacific Oysters.These plump, juicy oysters are the ultimate in coastal comfort food. Savor the briny, ocean-fresh flavor in every crispy mouthful. Pair them with crisp French Fries served with Scotty’s signature tartar sauce or a tangy Caesar salad for a truly satisfying meal!

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.