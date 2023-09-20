Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday only this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open Thursday regular hours — 3:30-7:30 p.m. — at their usual Five Corners Edmonds location, serving up their popular Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad and crispy fish and chips, among other seafood delights.
Scotty’s will be closed Friday and Saturday for truck maintenance.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Five Corners in Edmonds
Calvary Church parking lot
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.