Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday-Saturday this week

Summer weather calls for a blackened salmon Caesar salad at Scotty’s Food Truck, open Thursday through Saturday this week, 3:30-7:30 p.m. The location is the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

Scotty’s also offers crispy fish and chips and shrimp tacos as well as other seafood delights.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.