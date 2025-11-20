Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday-Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners in the Edmonds Calvary Church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W. Edmonds, WA 98026) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 20-22. Scotty’s will be closed next week for Thanksgiving.

On the menu you’ll find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.