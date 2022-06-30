Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck ready to serve up seafood delights Thursday-Saturday

Posted: June 29, 2022 19
Scotty’s Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad.

Extra family in town for the July 4th holiday? Why cook? Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week.

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights are available.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME