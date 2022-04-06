Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck ready to serve you in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.
Order the customer favorite, Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, or enjoy the fish tacos or a clam chowder bread bowl.
The truck will be parked in the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot, as usual. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.