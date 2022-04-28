Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special — Dungeness Crab and Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad

Fresh Dungeness Crab and Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad is this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck, which will be at the Edmonds Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week.

The festival favorite, Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, will also be available, along with other specials like Jumbo Shrimp Tacos and the Clam Chowder Bread Bowl.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.