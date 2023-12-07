Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Dungeness crab and shrimp cakes

This week, the special at Scotty’s Food Truck is Dungeness crab and shrimp cakes.

It includes fresh Dungeness crab and wild Atlantic shrimp with fresh tarragon, celery, peppers, chives and special seasonings. Lightly breaded and fried with a drizzle of lemon garlic aioli. Served with fries.

Scotty’s will also be offering Manhattan Clam Chowder. Rich seafood stock with fresh herbs and spices, chopped sea clams, celery, onions and new potatoes.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Open year round, Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.