Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Dungeness Crab Roll

Scotty’s Food Truck will feature a Fresh Dungeness Crab Roll special this week. Enjoy a Dungeness crab salad on a fresh grilled roll, served with fries.
The truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
