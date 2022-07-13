Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Hand Shucked Breaded Clam Strips and Chips

Scotty’s Food Truck has a special in store for you this week: Hand Shucked Breaded Clam Strips and Chips.

As always, you can also enjoy Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other seafood favorites — summer ready for your deck, patio or evening picnic.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.