Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad

Posted: May 18, 2022 19

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday this week with a featured special of Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad. Of course, the other salad Scotty’s Food Truck is famous for — Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad — will also be available.

As another rainstorm rolls in, perhaps you’re craving Jumbo Shrimp Tacos or a steaming clam chowder bread bowl? Scotty’s will have those options available as well.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME