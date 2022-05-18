Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday this week with a featured special of Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Caesar Salad. Of course, the other salad Scotty’s Food Truck is famous for — Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad — will also be available.
As another rainstorm rolls in, perhaps you’re craving Jumbo Shrimp Tacos or a steaming clam chowder bread bowl? Scotty’s will have those options available as well.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
